NRC: SC extends deadline to file claims and objections to Dec 31

Dec 12, 2018, 06:56 pm IST
The Supreme Court has extended the deadline to submit claims and objections under the National Register of Citizens(NRC) to December 31. Legal Adviser to the Assam Chief Minister, Shantanu Bharali, said that the Assam government had requested the Supreme court to extend the date. The earlier date was 15th of this month. He said that the Assam government had requested to give additional 30 days to submit claims and objections

The bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi delivered the verdict today. .The Supreme Court allowed 16 days to submit claims and objections in the NRC updation process.

The names of 40 lakh applicants have not appeared in the NRC draft list but ample opportunity is being given to them to file claims and objections.

