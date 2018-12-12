OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition to be Launched Today. All you need to know

One plus 6T Mclaren Edition is going to be launched today in India. The company will also announce its Dash Charge successor – the Warp Charge 30.

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition has 10GB of RAM, though there are also some other highlights to take on the competition. It has 256GB of storage. With a similar look to that of the Oppo Find X Lamborghini Edition. The 6T McLaren Edition has a glossy black rear panel with a carbon fibre pattern underneath that shows up under direct light.

McLaren says that the carbon fibre being used at the back of the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition is the same material used in the McLaren MCL33 2018 Formula 1 car.

It ships in orange McLaren-branded packaging along with a special orange and black USB-C cable and headphone dongle, a McLaren-branded case, a piece of actual carbon fiber encased in an acrylic block, and a hardcover book highlighting the history of McLaren’s racing efforts.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802ac (dual-band, 2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C (v2.0) port. The company is touting the presence of Dirac HD Sound and Dirac Power Sound support. There is a 3,700mAh battery on board with Warp Charge 30 fast charging (30W) that’s said to deliver a full day of power in 20 minutes of charge, while the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition measures 157.5×74.8×8.2mm, and weighs 185 grams.

In India, it may be announced with a price of Rs. 59,000. OnePlus has confirmed that the new variant will be also made available in China and the Nordics soon after.