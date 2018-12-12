People are unhappy with BJP Govt ,says Former Tripura CM Manik Sarkar

CPI-M leader and former Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar said on Wednesday that the election results in five states “reflected the agony and distress of the people due to misgovernance of the BJP-led Central and state governments”.

Sarkar, currently the Leader of Opposition in Tripura, said that similar anti-Bharatiya Janata Party sentiments would be seen in next year’s general elections as well.

“In Mizoram, anti-incumbency routed the Congress but in other northeastern states the BJP used money power besides utilizing the media and making false promises to come to power,” he said.

The CPI-M Chief Whip in the Lok Sabha, Jitendra Chowdhury, said the BJP’s loss in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh would boost opposition morale and help them come together ahead of next year’s general elections.