Post Defeat in Assembly Election, T.G Mohandas Sends a Series of Tweets that instills Confidence in BJP

BJP hasn’t had the election results the way they would have ideally wanted it to be, but it can take heart from the fact that it was not thrashed by Congress in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. It was in Chhattisgarh that Congress secured a ruthless victory over BJP in the three major states in Hindi heartland.

Now BJP’s intellectual cell head in Kerala, T.G Mohandas has sent a few tweets that would instil confidence in the BJP workers after the defeat. With his great knowledge of history, Mohandas has looked into the past to derive some inspiration. Here is a translation of his tweet.

“So what was the belief? That BJP could keep winning? This defeat is not a big issue. In 1993 there were these Assembly elections held in five states. There were lots of hopes. Those were the time where Advani was having a great time.

After the Ayodhya incident, we lost in four states. But in 1996 he became the prime minister and soon went out of power.

IN 1998, he came back to power. Lost it again but regained it in 1994. In 2004 we lost again. Democracy is like this. Now work hard for 2019. It has ups and downs. There is no point in blaming it as ‘the curse of Lord Ayyappa or Lord Rama’s anger”. People are God in democracy.