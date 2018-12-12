President Ram Nath Kovind to lay foundation stone for Rail Link to Statue of Unity

President Ram Nath Kovind will lay the foundation stone for the upcoming Kevadiya railway station, providing easy access to the Statue of Unity in Gujarat that was inaugurated in October, an official said on Tuesday.

The new railway station will come after the guage conversion project of the 18-km long Dabhoi-Chandod section with an extension of the line upto Kevadiya by 32 km.

An ultra-modern railway station will also come up at Kevadiya, just five kilometers from the Statue of Unity, proving a boon for thousands of tourists who have started visiting it.

The President will do the honours on Saturday in the presence of Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and other dignitaries, said Western Railway chief spokesperson Ravinder Bhakar.

The three-level station building will be constructed within by September 4, 2019, at a cost of Rs 20 crore.

It will be the first railway station in India with a Green Builidng Certification since inception and will incorporate the best of technology, environmental conscious and aesthetically pleasing components in its design