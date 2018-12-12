Rahul Gandhi passed all leadership tests, will become PM in 2019 : M Veerappa Moily

Rahul Gandhi has passed all “leadership tests”, and would emerge as the Prime Minister after the next Lok Sabha elections, senior party leader M Veerappa Moily claimed on Wednesday.

A resurgent Congress on December 11 made significant gains in the Assembly elections, dealing a body blow to the BJP in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan and emerged as the single largest party in Madhya Pradesh.

BSP chief Mayawati on December 12 said her party will extend support to the Congress to form the government in Madhya Pradesh and keep the BJP out of power. She also said that if the need arises, the BSP will also support the Congress in Rajasthan to form the next government.

“People have tolerated too long the misgovernance and the misrule of (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi and his NDA government. And this (results of elections to state assemblies) is an indication that they are totally unhappy with him,” the former union minister said.

“And the manner in which they (BJP) have carried on certain personal propaganda against Soniaji and Rahulji… people are not tolerating. This is the success not only of the Congress party but also of the (party) leadership,” he said.

“People definitely see that he is a much better leader than Narendra Modi”,he said..