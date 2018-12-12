Latest NewselectionsIndiamembers and peoplePolitics

Rajsthan: MLA’s ask Rahul to decide the CM

Dec 12, 2018, 10:41 pm IST
Less than a minute

Congress legislature party (CLP) in Rajasthan on Wednesday passed a resolution authorising party president Rahul Gandhi to decide the name of the chief minister.”A resolution has been passed by the members of the legislature party meeting. The final decision on the chief minister’s name will be taken by party president Rahul Gandhi,” a Congress leader said.

AICC General Secretary Avinash Pande and party’s observer K.C. Venugopal sought the individual opinion of party MLAs in the meeting, which is still underway at the state Congress office in Jaipur.

State Congress chief Sachin Pilot and former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, both front-runners for the post, are present in the meeting.

The name of the chief minister will be announced in the evening and a delegation of the party will then meet Governor Kalyan Singh to stake a claim for forming the government.

