Rat bites of dead man’s nose in government hospital

In Tamil Nadu, a dead man’s body kept in a non-functioning freezer was bitten by a rat.

The incident took place at Kamaraj Government Hospital in Chidambaram where, after performing the post-mortem, a 22-year-old man’s body was put inside a damaged freezer in the hospital’s mortuary. When the acquaintance of the deceased came to the hospital the next day, they were shocked to see that his nose had been bitten off by a rat.

The officials of the hospital said that the damage has been taken into consideration and it will be taken care of in the future. The officials of the hospital claimed that not much can be done about the hospital’s condition as it is situated in a rural area.