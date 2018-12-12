“Ravunni will be one of the greatest characters in Malayalam Cinema”, claims director

The wait for Mohanlal’s most hyped movie ‘Odiyan’ is coming to an end. The director of the movie, Sree Kumar Menon informed that the main antagonist of the film which is played by South-Indian actor Prakash Raj will give a tough challenge to the hero.

“If I am right, once Sir M.T Vasudevan said that in the best scripts, villains are born first. A villain should be tough enough to go head to head with the hero. Even though hero was created first here, Ravunni will present serious challenges for Odiyan Manikyan. Ravunni will be one of the greatest ever characters in Malayalam Cinema”, Shrikumar Menon said.

Odiyan will release on December 14 in 37 countries worldwide. It has already created a record by garnering Rs 100 crore through pre-release business.