KeralaCinemaLatest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

“Ravunni will be one of the greatest characters in Malayalam Cinema”, claims director

Dec 12, 2018, 11:44 pm IST
Less than a minute

The wait for Mohanlal’s most hyped movie ‘Odiyan’ is coming to an end. The director of the movie, Sree Kumar Menon informed that the main antagonist of the film which is played by South-Indian actor Prakash Raj will give a tough challenge to the hero.

“If I am right, once Sir M.T Vasudevan said that in the best scripts, villains are born first. A villain should be tough enough to go head to head with the hero. Even though hero was created first here, Ravunni will present serious challenges for Odiyan Manikyan. Ravunni will be one of the greatest ever characters in Malayalam Cinema”, Shrikumar Menon said.

Odiyan will release on December 14 in 37 countries worldwide. It has already created a record by garnering Rs 100 crore through pre-release business.

Tags

Related Articles

POLICE CHASE
May 27, 2018, 11:40 pm IST

Need For Speed ? Watch This Insane Video of Italian Police Chasing a Car

Jun 30, 2018, 03:25 pm IST

Video: The Moment Mumbai Plane Crash Occurred Caught in CCTV

Jun 18, 2018, 09:36 pm IST

These actors played ‘intimate scenes’ after 60

Nov 2, 2017, 03:55 pm IST

Six more youngsters from Kannur have joined ISIS in Syria : Kerala police

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close