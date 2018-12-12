KeralaLatest News

Sabarimala Issue : TDB suffers huge loss in income, shopkeepers demands to decrease the auction amount

Dec 12, 2018, 04:32 pm IST
Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) is experiencing a never-before downturn in its revenue collection at Sabarimala.There has been a drastic fall in number of pilgrims visiting the hill shrine.According to reports, Rs 1 Cr. was decreased each day adding upto a total loss of Rs 24 Cr. in 24 days.

The shopkeepers at Sabarimala are also facing a great loss. Keralite devotees are not staying away from the temple and the shopkeepers have not paid the second instalment of the auction amount to the devaswom board. Devaswom board had issued a notice directing the shopkeepers to pay the amount before November 30th.

The shopkeepers are demanding to decrease the auction amount. Meantime, board hopes that the situation will be changed when more devotees reach Sabarimala.

Meantime, the meeting of guruswamis has decided to intensify the campaign against state government in South India. The meeting was organized by devotees from Andhra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Sangh Parivar aims to strengthen the protests till the temple gets closed after the pilgrimage season.

 

