Latest NewsIndia

SC bars media from revealing identities of victims of rape, sexual assault

Dec 12, 2018, 12:02 am IST
Less than a minute

The Supreme Court today directed that names and identities of victims of rape and sexual assault should not be disclosed or revealed. A bench headed by Justice Madan B Lokur directed the print and electronic media not to reveal the identity of victims of rape and sexual assault even in a remote manner.

The apex court said FIRs in cases of rape and sexual assault, including those against minors, should not be put in public domain by police. The top court said it is unfortunate that rape victims are treated as untouchables in society.

Tags

Related Articles

Mar 30, 2018, 06:42 am IST

Yuva Sena beats ABVP, bagged all the seats ensure victory

Dec 11, 2018, 07:23 am IST

Assembly Elections 2018 Live: Counting of Votes in these Five States Today

transgender
Jul 15, 2018, 09:12 am IST

“My appointment is a positive message” says state’s 1st transgender judge

Oct 9, 2017, 08:27 pm IST

Mob assaults Nigerian for theft: Delhi Police arrests 1; hunt on for others

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close