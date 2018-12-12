sexual abuse: Editor’s Guild suspends M.J.Akbar, Tarun Tejpal

The Editors Guild of India suspended the memberships of former Union minister M.J. Akbar and ex-Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal over allegations of sexual misconduct.

The move comes weeks after the Guild put out an updated list of its members, which included the names of Akbar, Tejpal and senior journalist Gautam Adhikari, evoking calls from within the media body for their removal. The Guild had sought the views of its Executive Committee (EC) on what action should be taken against them. A majority of the EC members suggested that Akbar and Tejpal’s memberships be suspended. The Guild office-bearers decided that Tejpal too should be suspended from it. On Adhikari’s membership, the Guild decided to seek his response before taking a decision.

Akbar has been accused of sexual misconduct by several women over his tenure as a senior editor as part of the #MeToo movement, while Tejpal has been charged with rape and is currently out on bail.

Akbar had resigned in October as the minister of state for external affairs in the wake of sexual harassment allegations levelled against him