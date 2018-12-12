Shashi Tharoor takes a dig at BJP with a ‘Talaq’ Reference

BJP hasn’t had the election results the way they would have ideally wanted it to be, but it can take heart from the fact that it was not thrashed by Congress in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. It was in Chhattisgarh that Congress secured a ruthless victory over BJP in the three major states in Hindi heartland. But Congress party understandably is thrilled by its comeback after a long time. Leaders are coming in with subtle statements and senior leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor took a slight dig at BJP using a Talaq reference. Taking to Twitter, he said:

No wonder the BJP is so upset today. The voters just gave them a triple talaaq.”

Earlier, Tharoor had tweeted:

“Wonderful news pouring in from #Elections2018. In the memorable words of Arun Jaitley, ‘Great Day for India. No one who cheats India will go scot free.”