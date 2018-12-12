Shivaraj Singh Chauhan resigns by taking all the responsibility of the electoral defeat

After Bjp facing the electoral setback in the Madhya Pradesh election, CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan resigned from his post. He put in his papers in the wake of Madhya Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel invited congress for forming the government. Chauhan submitted his resignation to the governor by visiting Raj Bhavan.

Chauhan said that he himself accounted for the terrible electoral defeat of the BJP. He also made it clear that he would not make a claim for forming Government. It has got to be almost clear that in Madhya Pradesh there is little chance for a political drama. Chauhan also congratulated Congress leader Kamalnath for their victory.

while the Congress won 114 out of 230 seats, two seats were required to the margin of a simple majority. Right now, Bjp which won 2 seats and SP (1 seat ) and four independent MLAs have extended their support to the Congress. So the Congress would reach 121 seats. Bjp won 109 seats in the election.