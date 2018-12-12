The teaser of “Lucifer” will be released by Mammootty. Earlier many rumours have been in the air about the Mohanlal starrer film, which is directed by Prithviraj. The last one was that the teaser will be screened in theatres playing ‘Odiyan’. But the makers have now announced that the teaser will be out one day earlier, on December 13. Megastar Mammootty will be sharing the teaser on his official social media handle.

Lucifer has massive expectations as the movie marks the first time coming together of Mohanlal and Prithviraj. The Prithviraj is making his debut as a director with this film. Mohanlal recently finished shooting for his portions in Russia. The team had earlier shot for the movie across Kerala in locations like Idukki, Ernakulam, Trivandrum, besides a brief schedule in Mumbai.

Scripted by Murali Gopy, the movie is a political thriller that has Mohanlal as a politician.

Lucifer is one of the most hyped Malayalam movies in recent years. Scripted by Murali Gopy, the movie is a political thriller that has Mohanlal as a politician. Indrajith Sukumaran, Vivek Oberoi, Tovino Thomas and Manju Warrier will be seen in other major roles in the movie. There is also an elaborate supporting cast comprising of Saniya Iyappan, Kalabhavan Shajon, Sai Kumar, Nandu, John Vijay, director Fazil, Sunil Sughatha, Thara Kalyan, Praveena Thomas and Mala Parvathy.

Lucifer is funded by Mohanlal’s home banner Aashirvad Cinemas. The movie is slated for a March release next year.