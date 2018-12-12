Telangana: TRS Chief K Chandrasekhar Rao to take oath tomorrow as Chief Minister

Telangana Rashtra Samiti Chief K.Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to take the oath of Telangana Chief Minister for the second time at the Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad tomorrow. TRS Party sources informed this ahead of the Legislature Party meeting. The party polit bureau is meeting prior to the TRSLP meeting in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, the MLA-elect from ramagundam from All India Forward Block, Chandar has extended support to the TRS. He called on the caretaker Minister K.Taraka Rama Rao this morning and announced that he will work under the leadership of Chandrasekhar Rao, as he has been working for TRS since a long time.