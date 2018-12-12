Two Nuns Steal this Huge Amount for Gambling

You expect nuns to be those people who exercise perfect restrain and abstention from all worldly pleasures. But this story might really make you think differently as two nuns s have admitted to embezzling $500,000 (£400,000) from a Catholic school to fund their gambling trips to Las Vegas, their order revealed.

It was Sisters Mary Kreuper and Lana Chang who took the money from St James’ Catholic School in the city of Torrance, near Los Angeles, to spend in casinos. The pair, who are said to be best friends, took funds from an account holding tuition fees and donations.

A spokesman for the archdiocese of Los Angeles, Adrian Alarcon, said the alleged theft was discovered during an audit, routinely held after a principal leaves office. The total taken from the school was still being calculated, Alarcon said, adding he could not confirm reports that it was up to $500,000.

“Sister Mary Margaret and Sister Lana have expressed to me and asked that I convey to you, the deep remorse they each feel for their actions and ask for your forgiveness and prayers,” Mr Meyers, school’s pastor wrote.