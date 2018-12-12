Latest NewsTechnology

Vivo Nex 2 Launched. Here is all you need to know

Dec 12, 2018, 12:16 pm IST
The Vivo model that we have all been waiting for is finally here. Just that it wasn’t launched as Vivo NEX 2 as expected but instead it is dubbed Vivo Nex Dual Display Edition.

Vivo Nex Dual Screen price is set at CNY 4,998 (roughly Rs. 52,300) in the Chinese market for the lone 10GB RAM + 128GB storage model, as per an announcement made on the company’s official Weibo account. Launched in “Ice Field Blue” and “Star purple” colour options, the Vivo Nex Dual Screen is up for pre-orders on Vivo’s China website and will start shipping from December 29.

Internally, the Vivo Nex is powered by an Octa-core Snapdragon 845 chipset with Adreno 630, 10GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device runs on Android 9 One based FunTouch OS 4.5 and is fuelled by a 3500mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging. Connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS + GLONASS, 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port.

It packs a 6.39-inch Super AMOLED bezel-less display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and extra tall 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Vivo says the display comes with 91.63% screen ratio. The rear display is equally a quality Super AMOLED instead of a grayscale display. The size is also pretty impressive- 5.49 inches with the traditional FHD resolution of 1920x1080pixels with the standard 16:9 aspect ratio.

