WATCH: Rajni Kanth’s Upcoming Movie Petta Teaser

Its Rajni Kanth’s birthday today and fans couldn’t have got an even better birthday present from the superstar. The teaser of his upcoming movie Petta has been released and it looks like his fans are in for a treat. Petta’s teaser does remind you of the Thalaiva in the ‘90s. Watch it here:

Simran Bagga, Trisha Krishnan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vijay Sethupathi play important roles in the film. The tracks of the film, composed by Anirudh, were also out and fans really loved all the tracks. Rajnikanth – Shankar teams magnum opus 2.0 is still running well on theatres and Petta could be in theatres in January 2019.