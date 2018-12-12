World Cup Hockey: England, Australia move into semi-finals

England and Australia have entered the semifinals of Men’s Hockey World Cup.

In a quarterfinal played in Bhubaneshwar, England defeated Argentina 3-2. For England, Middleton Barry, Calnan Will and Martin Harry scored the goals while Peillat Gonzalo hit both goals for Argentina. In another quarterfinal, Australia defeated France 3-0.

India will clash with the Netherlands and Belgium will take on Germany in the quarterfinals tomorrow.

England will take on the winner of the match between Germany and Belgium in the semi-finals on Saturday