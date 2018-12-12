Latest NewsSports

Yuvraj Singh pledges to support treatment of 25 children suffering from cancer on his 37th birthday

Dec 12, 2018, 04:51 pm IST
India’s world cup star Yuvraj Singh turned 37 on Wednesday.Using his birthday as a special occassion, ‘Yuvi’ announced he would be supporting treatment of 25 children suffering from cancer through his foundation ‘You We Can’.

The star left-handed batsman was diagnosed with cancer soon after the 2011 World Cup. After successfully undergoing chemotherapy in the United States, Yuvraj returned to India in 2012 and made his international comeback in a T20I against New Zealand.

Alongside wife Hazel Keech, former India seamer Zaheer Khan, his wife Sagarika Ghatge and other friends, the World Cup winner reached another life milestone. Pictures from the party were posted by Ghatge on Instagram.

