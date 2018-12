After declining for nearly two months, petrol prices rose marginally across three of the four metro cities in the country. The increase comes after the prices of the fuel declined over 15 per cent in the last two months from the highs recorded in mid-October.

In Delhi, petrol was priced at Rs 70.29 per litre, up from Rs 70.20 recorded and the cost of petrol increased by 11 paise and 13 paise in Mumbai and Chennai respectively.