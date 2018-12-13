“Cow Gives milk and Cow Dung, but not Votes”: M.M Mani Trolls BJP

Communist party doesn’t play a major role in the electoral politics of North India but that doesn’t stop leaders of the party from making big comments about the election. CPI(M) minister M.M Mani from Kerala has made one such comment, trolling BJP for their loss in the assembly elections held in 5 states.

Mani said this result should be seen as an indication of what is to come in the future and that anyone can welcome this result.

“Congress did well in the election. But it will be better if they remember history. Congress used to be very powerful in the past. They should think why they lost it all” he wrote in his Facebook post.

“Cow will give milk, Cow dung and Urine, but not votes” he added.