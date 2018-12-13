Sapna Choudhary’s ‘English Medium’ video crosses 138M views on Youtube : Watch Here

Sapna Choudhary’s ‘English Medium’ video has gone viral where diva is flaunting her latke jhatke on Haryanvi song. The video has topped the charts and has been a super hit as compared to other numbers. The song has reached 138 million views on YouTube and is still counting.

The song features Sapna as a modern city girl who comes to a town and eventually falls in love with Vikky Kajla, whom she never liked initially. The song is sung by Masoom Sharma and AK Jatti. The song was uploaded in December 2016, and its still going viral.

Sapna was known for her dancing in Haryana. She became a household name after entering the Bigg Boss house. People got to see her real side and she was loved for being genuine. During the show, she performed well in tasks and many Bollywood stars praised her impeccable dancing skills.

Sapna was considered as one of the toughest contestants of Bigg Boss 11. However, she couldn’t win the show. After coming out, she underwent a drastic makeover and her hot pictures have started trending on Instagram.