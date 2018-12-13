Latest Newscelebrities

Sonakshi Sinha became the victim of a bad online shopping experience, receives rusted iron pieces

Dec 13, 2018, 03:30 pm IST
Sonakshi Sinha recently became the victim of a bad online shopping experience when she ordered headphones and received rusted iron pieces.

The actor had apparently ordered headphones from Amazon recently and when the package came in, she instead received a rusted iron piece.

According to Sonakshi Sinha’s Twitter post, she ordered a Bose headphone worth Rs 18,000. She Tweeted, “Anybody want to buy a brand new shiny piece of junk for 18,000 bucks? (Yup, its a steal) Dont worry, im selling, not @amazonIN, so ull get exactly what you’re ordering.”

