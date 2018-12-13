Sonakshi Sinha became the victim of a bad online shopping experience, receives rusted iron pieces

Sonakshi Sinha recently became the victim of a bad online shopping experience when she ordered headphones and received rusted iron pieces.

The actor had apparently ordered headphones from Amazon recently and when the package came in, she instead received a rusted iron piece.

According to Sonakshi Sinha’s Twitter post, she ordered a Bose headphone worth Rs 18,000. She Tweeted, “Anybody want to buy a brand new shiny piece of junk for 18,000 bucks? (Yup, its a steal) Dont worry, im selling, not @amazonIN, so ull get exactly what you’re ordering.”

Anybody want to buy a brand new shiny piece of junk for 18,000 bucks? (Yup, its a steal) Dont worry, im selling, not @amazonIN, so ull get exactly what you’re ordering. pic.twitter.com/3W891TA7yd — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) December 11, 2018

Hey @amazonIN! Look what i got instead of the @bose headphones i ordered! Properly packed and unopened box, looked legit… but only on the outside. Oh and your customer service doesnt even want to help, thats what makes it even worse. pic.twitter.com/sA1TwRNwGl — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) December 11, 2018

Uh-oh! This is unacceptable! Apologies for the recent ordering experience and the subsequent correspondence with our support team. Please share your details here: https://t.co/vIE01Lj9nJ, we’ll get in touch with you directly. ^JC — Amazon Help (@AmazonHelp) December 11, 2018