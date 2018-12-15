Ministers work around the clock to strengthen global Climate Deal

With only a day left for the climate conference to end, ministers from 200 nations are now working to finalize the rules to make Paris climate deal operational. The Paris Agreement of 2015, which comes into force in 2020, aims to limit the global temperature rise to below 2 degrees Celsius from the pre-industrial revolution levels.

Signatories to the Paris Climate Agreement agreed to hold the increasing global average temperature to well below 2 degrees above pre-industrial levels and pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5-degree Celsius. To hit the breaks at 1.5 degrees, global carbon emissions would need to immediately begin plunging. But if we fail to do this sea level would rise, inundating large low-lying areas across the world.

Among the other effects of the temperature rise is a shortage of fresh water availability around the Mediterranean and also in West Africa, South East Asia, and central and northern South America, resulting in fall in crop production.