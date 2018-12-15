Your Daily Horoscope For December 15, 2018

Check out the horoscope predictions on our website!

Aries: Today you will feel like going green, and Ganesha approves. You could plant a sapling, or organise some dustbins to keep the neighbourhood clean. If you wish to make the world a better place to live in, do it but take it to step by step.

Taurus: This is not one of those easy and carefree days. You are in for a lot of mental anguish. The mental pressure you feel, you will realise, is of your own making. Unless you make radical changes in your basic outlook, mental tensions are likely to become an everyday affair. You need to face and accept things as they are. Try to be more realistic. Yoga and meditation are sure to help.

Gemini: You are likely to make a list of your daily chores that take most of your time. Then you will find a way to outsource these activities or eliminate them from your routine altogether. You will also devote a lot of your time to meditation. The health of a family member may give you some anxious moments, feels Ganesha.

Cancer: You think you are smart, You will be most certainly savouring the positive aspects of your life. Sometimes, it is quite possible that you find yourself at the end of your wits. You had better sit together with your spouse and thrash out personality clashes and private quarrels suggest Ganesha.

Leo: You will be able to meet all the challenges and obstacles successfully. Your ultimate goal is to come out victorious from any situations. There is a possibility that you will have to face severe competition in business or trade. Personal life will proceed without any hiccups though, says Ganesha.

Virgo: Communication is your best handgun and creativity your best bullet. Ganesha feels you are full of energy, enthusiasm and exuberance. Creativity, though, will be at its best in an atmosphere free of pressure and strain, cautions Ganesha.

Libra: When you aim big, it is the small things that somehow manage to irritate you the most. Ganesha foresees you being troubled immensely by minute things today. But do not let this dampen your spirit, because today is also a day when you shall be receptive to new ideas. Allow for things to be absorbed by you today and maintain an even balance. Do that and you may produce wonderful results at work and rake in the money from various sources, says Ganesha.

Scorpio: There is nothing more enchanting and alluring to you than some passionate time with your love interest. The only problem that Ganesha sees here is that there may be too many love interests. Your chosen partner, though, may get to see a different side of you in the evening. The Scorpio in you can make anyone fall on their knees, begging for your love. Today, this side of you shall be dominant. Professionally, you will be able to resolve nagging issues.

Sagittarius: You will be your usual self today, frank and precise. You are all ears for what your life partner has to say. This will make them feel special! According to Ganesha, be patient and carry out your work gracefully.

Capricorn: The wait for some good news may have been too long, but it will surely find its way to you today, says Ganesha. Your focus will remain fixed on work, and you may feel like you are finally starting to like your job. This, in turn, will lead you to take some well-informed decisions about your future. And if the good news comes at the right time, you will probably be saved the effort of finding a new job.

Aquarius: Today is an important day in the larger scheme of things. You may finally decide to buy a home, change your job, or marry! Sudden and unexpected profits are on the cards too. Reputation and rewards are all yours today. This acknowledgement helps you remain committed, says Ganesha.

Pisces: Today is likely to be a day of mixed fortunes, says Ganesha. While a hectic morning and a positively frantic afternoon will see you at your wits’ end, a sumptuous dinner with your sweetheart, followed by a sensuous evening, will delight you out of your mind.