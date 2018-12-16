KeralaLatest Newscelebrities

Bhagyalakshmi Reveals Conspiracy Against Odiyan

Dec 16, 2018, 03:02 pm IST
Mohanlal’s Odiyan was hyped like no other film has been in Mollywood and the film has largely failed to live up to the expectations of the audience. The film, however, has set new records for the first-day collection in Mollywood. Now dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi has come out talking about the conspiracy against Odiyan.

She said everyone can understand who is behind the current controversies. Earlier, director V A Shrimkumar menon had said that he is a target of cyber attacks as some people who are having enmity against Manju Warrier is venting their anger on him.

