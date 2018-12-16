KeralaCinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

Fire in Theatre Playing Odiyan. Here is the Reason

Dec 16, 2018, 11:22 am IST
Less than a minute

Thalayolapparambu: A fire accident has occured in a theatre in which Odiyan film was being played.  It was in Nice Carnival at Thalayolaparamb that the fire accident happened. Fire force soon rushed to the spot, put out the fire and evacuated the people.

It was by 8 pm yesterday that the popcorn machine inside the theatre caught fire. As the fire spread to ceiling and the rest of the room, the occupants inside the theatre rushed outside. Two fire force units from Kaduthuruthy and one from Vaikom came and put out the fire.  Short circuit is the reason why the fire occured. The show was resumed after an hour.

Tags

Related Articles

Sep 1, 2017, 09:47 pm IST

7 popular celebs who died at an early age !

Oct 21, 2018, 11:15 am IST

Home Remedies For High Blood Pressure

Dec 4, 2018, 05:33 pm IST

SC asks for special courts in Kerala,Bihar to trial criminal cases against MPs, MLAs

Feb 19, 2018, 11:33 am IST

The irony: PNB won 3 awards for vigilance in the last 3 years

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close