Police make people take ‘cow protection pledge’

The recent riot-hit Bulandshahr is again hitting the headlines. But this time in another way. The Uttar Pradesh police are making villagers take a pledge to socially boycott anyone indulging in cow slaughter and hand them to the police. A video clip has gone viral on the social media showing a policeman in Bulandshahr making a group of villagers raise both hands to take the vow.

“From today onwards, would not allow cow slaughter in and around the village. Will socially boycott anyone who indulges in cow slaughter and hands him over to the police. Jai Hind. Jai Bharat,” villagers are heard saying in the clip.

On December 3, Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and local youth Sumit were killed in violence over the discovery of alleged cow remains in the fields. After the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath had asked district police chiefs and district magistrates across the state to launch a public campaign against cow slaughter.