Latest NewsSports

Ranji Trophy: Kerala Secures an Innings Victory Over Delhi

Dec 16, 2018, 12:33 pm IST
Less than a minute

Kerala cricket team has talented players but then it almost seems that the team is too dependent on Jalaj Saxena. If he makes a meaty contribution, the team is more likely to win. Jalaj had a poor game against TamilNadu and Kerala had lost that match. Now Jalaj had a good game against Delhi, picking 9 wickets and scoring a match winning half century for Kerala and Kerala scored a thumping victory.

Kerala after securing a total of 320 in its first innings, thanks to the lower order efforts of Vinoop Manoharan 77(178) and Jalaj Saxena68(113). Delhi in response couldn’t go past 150 in both innings. Saxena once again proved the wrecker in chief with 6 wickets in the first and 3 in the second innings.

 

Tags

Related Articles

Sep 3, 2018, 08:22 pm IST

AirAsia India announces Big Offers , Flight Tickets Starts From Rs. 999

Qatari nationals barred from entering Mecca Grand Mosque
Jun 11, 2017, 10:51 am IST

Qatari nationals barred from entering Mecca Grand Mosque

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on solar energy
Mar 12, 2018, 08:21 am IST

Narendra Modi’s less-risky plans for promoting solar projects

Oct 18, 2018, 02:51 pm IST

Editors Guild Asks Former President MJ Akbar To Withdraw Defamation Case

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close