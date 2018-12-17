“”History Would Mark You as an Idiot, If you don’t take part in Women Wall”, says Vellapally Natesan

To defend the mass protest of devotees on Sabarimala issue and to protect Renaissance values, the government will form a human chain of women on January 1. The decision came after the Chief minister’s meeting with the representatives of social organizations. Criticisms have been raised from many corners against Women Wall, but SNDP leader Vellapally Natesan, one of the brains behind the idea is all enthusiastic about it. He said:

Those who do not take part in Women wall will be marked as ‘wrongdoers in history. It was not Pinarayi Vijayan the man who invited me to the meeting, its Kerala’s Chief minister. If I had not taken part in it, I would have been marked an idiot in histoty. It was organisations including SNDP who first raised their voice for the depressed class. Congress and Communist party did not exist back then.

It was casteism that brought the fall of the first democratic government in Kerala. R Shankar was made a weapon for this. I have no personal interests. People will not like it when I express my opinion openly. It is there in my horoscope that whatever i do, people ill opposse it initially. but later people would agree with me. It is my experience too,” he said.