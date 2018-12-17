Yogi’s Dalit Tagging: Yogi Adityanath Calls Valmiki a Dalit

Yogi Adityanath recently was in the middle of controversies for calling Lord Hanuman a dalit,. His action was widely interpreted as a gimmick to gather some votes, but it seems that has not deterred his spirits. Yogi Adityanathhas again raked up a controversy by calling Ramayana author Valmiki a Dalit.

“Maharishi Valmiki was the one who introduced us to Lord Ram and yet we regard people from the Valmiki community as untouchables. We won’t get his blessings till we stop this hypocrisy,’ Adityanath said in Ayodhya. “To remain politically relevant, people have started showing-off their Gotra. The people who used to say that we are accidentally Hindu, are today realizing that they were wrong and are followers of the Sanatan Dharma too. They have started remembering their Gotra. I fell this is Sanatan Dharma’s victory,” Adityanath said.

Meanwhile, President of Ramajanmabhumi said Maharshi Valmiki was the author of Ramayana and had no connection with Dalit Valmiki communit