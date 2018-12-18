Advocate jayasankar’s Fb Post on Manju Warrier and Women Wall is Hilarious

Manju Warrier has been at the centre of a few controversies in the past few days. Initially, she had voiced her support for Government’s Women Wall, but she quickly backed off saying she wasn’t aware of the political angle involved in it. Now Advocate Jayasankar has taken a sarcastic dig at Manju for her sudden change of stand. Here is a translation of his Fb post:

Manju Warrier has withdrawn her support for Women Wall. She did not change her mind because she is worried about the ‘Odi Vidya’ from Odiyan film, neither is it because the Samastha Kerala Warrier Samajam opposes Renaissance values. Manju probably thought Women Wall is something like terrace farming. She did not realise that the wall has a politics, religion, caste, sub caste and a Renaisance lineage. Art is the politics of Manju Warrier. She doesn’t know anything about the politics beyond her film, dance and ad. Therefore she withdrew from the Wall. Since Manju has withdrawn from the wall, it has since become the responsibility of the AMMA and Dileep Fans Association to make the Women Shield a success. Kavya Madhavan might join the wall with her baby. #With Janapriyanayakan and Renaissance values”

Here is his actual post in Malayalam.