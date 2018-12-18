Can Sunil P Ilayidom Answer to these Questions From T.G Mohandas? Check Out his Tweet

A few of the Communist leaders and speakers from Kerala had recently caught themselves in allegations of copying poems and other literature. Deepa Nishanth, Sreechithran has all been exposed and Sunil P Ilayidom, one of the other prominent Communist speaker has also been getting a few serious questions.

The writer though has largely chosen to be silent over the issue. BJP Intellectual cell head T G Mohandas, however, seems determined to get a reply from Sunil. Here is a translation of one of his recent Tweets, followed by the actual Tweet:

Mr Sunil P Ilayidom,a man called John Dito has accused you of copying your entire PhD thesis, with solid evidence to support his statement. Instead of pretending that you never heard it, please convince people of the truth”.