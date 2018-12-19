Latest NewsIndiaBusinessAutomobile

Govt to impose additional tax on diesel-petrol cars

Dec 19, 2018, 04:00 pm IST
The government is proposing to impose an additional tax on diesel- petrol vehicles. About 12,000 rupees will be charged as the additional tax. The money collected through this new tax will be spent to support the research and industry of electric cars and its battery design and production. The plan for this has been ready.

The government is aiming to give a subsidy of around rupees25,000 to 50,000 for buying electric four-wheelers and three-wheelers. Almost 732 crores will be allocated for this in the union budget.

