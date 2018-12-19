India, S Korea to raise bilateral trade to 50 billion dollars by 2030

India and South Korea have agreed to raise the quantum of the bilateral trade to 50 billion dollars by the year 2030. India and South Korea also explored new avenues of Korean investment in India’s infrastructure modernization.

An early conclusion of ongoing negotiations to upgrade the bilateral Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, CEPA, and implementation of trade facilitation measures already agreed upon will help us move towards this target. The decision was informed in a joint media address by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Foreign Affairs Minister of Korea Kang Kyung-wha.

India confirmed its continued support to usher in a new era of peace and stability in the Korean peninsula.