You Won’t Believe How this Serial Actress Used to Sell Drugs

Kochi: Actress Aswathy who was arrested for possession and selling of drugs had employed Whatsapp groups for the selling of drugs. Police had recovered her Whatsapp messages.

A Whatsapp group was exclusively made for selling drugs and customers were found through this. Interactions with customers used to happen through the group and later the drugs will be exchanged for money in a chosen bakery. Police got all these information after analysing the phone for the actress. Police even got hold of voice messages.

Aswathy used to get drugs through her driver from Bangalore. Driver Bino and Aswathy was arrested from the flat. The officials are investigating further to find out more about the entire drug network and the source of the drugs.

The actress had used MDMA which is a drug where the effect lasts for hours.