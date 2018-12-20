Congress Leader’s Exemplary Act: You Won’t Believe What he sold to find funds for building DCC Office

At a time when news of leaders usurping money and involved in scams are doing rounds, Congress leader Satheeshan Pacheni cuts a different figure. The senior leader has sold his own house to find funds for the Congress District Committee Office. There was a liability of Rs 39 lakhs on the office and it was to fix this that Satheeshan sold his house which was built five years ago for Rs 40 lakhs.

It was because the construction of the office building has run into some financial trouble that the leader had to take this step. Once the party has funds, Pacheni’s money will be returned, as per the agreement.

The construction of the new office building has been going for a while. The job was entrusted with a contractor. The job was delayed for many reasons. When Pacheni came as the new president, one of the first promises was that a new office will be built. But by the time party ran into some liability and a financial crisis following the election.

Meanwhile, the party itself took control of the construction. Half of Rs 60 lakhs which has to be given to the contractor was given. 39 lakhs became a liability. It was this debt that Pacheni cleared with his selfless act.

The three-storey building will be inaugurated on January 26