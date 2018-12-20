KeralaLatest News

Doctor From Brazil Wants Ayyappa Darshan, Reaches Sabarimala

Dec 20, 2018, 06:54 am IST
Sabarimala: Devotion to Lord Ayyappa knows no bounds and people are coming from all corners of the world for Ayyappa Darshan. Now a doctor from Brazil, has visited the temple after taking the 41 day fast. It is a  famous Microvascular Surgeon Dr Kloudyu Anasthasyu who has come this far to visit Lord Ayyappa.

Another famous cartoonist, Fabu Borgan too was in the team. It was the doctor’s colleague Akash Prakash’s mother Jnanavathy Prakash who introduced the Brazilian doctor to the customs and traditions of Hindu belief and Ayyappa temple.

They all reached Jnanavathy’s house at Cherthala and then trekked the hill. They reached Sannidhanam by Tuesday 12 o clock and went up the hill on Wednesday morning.

