ICC Test Rankings : Virat Kohli retains top spot

India Cricket team captain Virat Kohli maintains his top spot, while young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant and pacer Jasprit Bumrah attained their career-best positions in the latest ICC Test rankings.

The India captain has increased his lead over New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson from seven to 19 points. Kohli gained 14 points to reach 934 points after a valiant first-innings knock of 123 in the second Test at Perth. Pant gained 11 places to secure the 48th spot while India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane moved up two places to progress into the top-15.

In the bowlers’ list, Bumrah achieved a career-high ranking of 28 while fellow teammate Mohammad Shami moved two places to 24th.