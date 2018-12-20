Man hits Traffic Police man For Stopping his Car, Watch Video

Sometimes certain drivers hit such moods that they are not ready to obey traffic rules at all. Then they go any extend to escape the law and in one such incident, a man who had been stopped by the Gurgaon traffic police for driving on the wrong lane tried to drag the cop for a few metres on the bonnet of a car.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, the police officer tries to stop the car while it takes the reverse. The car then comes forward, doesn’t stop and drags the officer along. He hangs on to the bonnet as the car moved a short distance away. The car driver was arrested later. Watch the video here: