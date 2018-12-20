Latest NewsIndia

Man hits Traffic Police man For Stopping his Car, Watch Video

Dec 20, 2018, 11:07 am IST
Less than a minute

Sometimes certain drivers hit such moods that they are not ready to obey traffic rules at all. Then they go any extend to escape the law and in one such incident, a man who had been stopped by the Gurgaon traffic police for driving on the wrong lane tried to drag the cop for a few metres on the bonnet of a car.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, the police officer tries to stop the car while it takes the reverse. The car then comes forward, doesn’t stop and drags the officer along. He hangs on to the bonnet as the car moved a short distance away.  The car driver was arrested later. Watch the video here:

Tags

Related Articles

Apr 26, 2018, 08:03 am IST

Space agency releases most detailed chart map of Milky Way – See Pics

Oct 27, 2017, 01:28 pm IST

Madras HC, dismisses plea to revoke film’s censor certificate, Mersal en route to 200 Cr. club

China
May 30, 2018, 09:10 am IST

India and China agree to start formal negotiations on social security agreement

Oct 28, 2017, 08:35 pm IST

Taj Mahal is the jewel of India, says Ram Naik

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close