Kim Jong Un ‘Shoots Dead’ Donald Trump in an Art Satire. See Pics

For all those who wish to see Kim Jong Un’s supremacy over US President Donald Trump, this art satire might come as a bit of relief.

In South Korea’s Seoul Arts Center thereis a sculpture of US President Donald Trump, and standing just a few short feet away is North Korean leader Kim Jong Un with a pistol in hand. Yes it looks like Kim Jong Un shot down Donald Trump and the installation is titled “The Show Must Go On”

The scene a satire of the diplomacy over the Korean peninsula that has become “a big political show featuring two of the world’s biggest showmen.”

“I just wanted to show our political reality we live in, in which citizens get nervous, anxious and happy watching their every single move as if they are watching a movie,” said Lim the creator of the piece.

“Some people angrily told to my face ‘artists like you are jeopardizing our ties with the US and national security,’ while some others, apparently not Trump fans, said this piece gave them catharsis,” Lim said.