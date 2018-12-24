Indian team for ODI series against Australia announced

Indian team for Australian series has been announced. National selectors led by MSK Prasad announced the 16-member Indian squad for the ODI Cricket series against Australia and New Zealand. Virat Kohli will continue to lead the side. Rohit Sharma will be the Vice Captain. Mahendra Singh Dhoni returns to the squad after he was dropped earlier.

Dinesh Karthik will be the second wicketkeeper as Rishabh Pant has been dropped. The other members of the squad are batsmen K.L.Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan, all-rounders Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav and Hardik Pandya, spinners Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzuvendra Chahal and Ravindra Jadeja and pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed and Mohammed Shami.

The first ODI will be played against Australia on the 21st of next month in Sydney.