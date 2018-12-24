Latest NewsIndia

Massive accident at high way due to heavy fog,7 killed : Watch Video

Dec 24, 2018, 12:40 pm IST
At least seven persons were killed in 50 vehicle pileup on Rohtak-Rewari highway due to dense fog conditions on Monday.

According to reports, the massive accident happened in Haryana’s Jhajjar on the Badli flyover due to dense fog in the morning hours today.

Dense fog has engulfed various parts of North India over the past few days. The visibility has been extremely low. Meanwhile, temperatures have also dropped below normal.

