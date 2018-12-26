Latest Newscelebrities

Check out the unseen pics from Priyanka Chopra's wedding

Dec 26, 2018, 05:09 pm IST
Priyanka Chopra’s stylist, Mimi Cuttrell just shared two unseen images from Jodhpur and Priyanka looks like a dream; and it’s safe to say that no one can slay tulle the way she does. Dressed in this custom-made Dior gown, the Quantico heroine looks wow. With her hair pulled back into a bun, PeeCee shows the world how to rock a mangtikka with gown.

marry, merry! @priyankachopra x in custom @dior + drenched in sixteen carats of @chopard #styledbymimicuttrell

P R I N C E S S ????? #priyankachopra #dior #priyankachoprajonas

