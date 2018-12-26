Check out the unseen pics from Priyanka Chopra’s wedding

Priyanka Chopra’s stylist, Mimi Cuttrell just shared two unseen images from Jodhpur and Priyanka looks like a dream; and it’s safe to say that no one can slay tulle the way she does. Dressed in this custom-made Dior gown, the Quantico heroine looks wow. With her hair pulled back into a bun, PeeCee shows the world how to rock a mangtikka with gown.

Take a look at the pictures below;