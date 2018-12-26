M.M Mani Invokes the ‘Chathurvarnya’ Rhetoric While Urging People to Participate in Women Wall

The Women Wall organised by the Kerala Government to protect the Renaissance values of Kerala is all set to happen on January 1. While its losing support from many corners for a variety of reasons, M.M Mani, through a video posted on his Facebook page, has urged people to make the shield a grand success. In the 2 minutes 8 seconds video, Mani is once again invoking the rhetoric of Chathurvarnya, alleging that those who support the cause of young women not entering Sabarimala temple, is retarding the society.

“BJP, RSS and Congress are trying to politicise the issue for the profit of some votes. They are stopping the Renaissance movements. They are trying to bring back those days of Chathurvarnya where people had no freedom to pray, to cover their upper body or walk on streets,” he says in the video. Watch the video here: