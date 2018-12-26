These are the popular TV actresses who married younger men : See Pics

In our Indian culture, it is expected that women should marry men who are elder to them. Also, around 90 percent of the women still follow this. But many of our famous TV actresses have changed this trend by marrying the younger men.

1. Sanaya Irani:

Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal are undoubtedly one of the most adorable couples in the television industry. Sanaya is 33 years of age & is 2 years more seasoned than Mohit who is 31.

2. Vahbiz Dorabjee:

Vahbiz Dorabjee & Vivian Dsena have filed for a divorce. You will be surprised to know that Vahbiz, who is 31 years of age, is 3 years more seasoned than Vivian, who has quite recently turned 28.

3. Kashmira Shah:

Kashmira Shah & Krushna Abhishek is currently honored with twins. Kashmira Shah is 12 years more established than Krushna. While Krushna is 33 years of age & Kashmira is going to turn 46.

4. Bharti Singh:

Bharti Singh & Haarsh Limbachiyaa got married last year in December. Bharti is 33 years of age at the present time while her lover Haarsh is only 30, Bharti is 3 years senior than Harsh.

5. Tanaaz Irani:

Tanaaz Irani married her love Bakhtiyaar Irani in 2007. You will be surprised to know that Tanaaz is 44 years of age while Bakhtiyaar is only just 37, the two offer an age contrast of 7 years.