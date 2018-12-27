Fast into Ninth Day, Shobha Surendran Says She Won’t Back Off

Thiruvananthapuram: BJP State Secretary said she is not going to back off from her Fast in front of Secretariate until Section 144 at Sabarimala is withdrawn. Her fast has gone into the 9th day. Yesterday the workers lighted Ayyappa Jyothi in front of her stage of fast.

It was initially A.N Radhakrishnan who started off the fast which was carried on by C.K Padmanabhan. After his health condition worsened, Shobha Surendran took it on from there and has been continuing it ever since.