“Time doesn’t take away from relationship, nor does separation.” ; A husband meet his first wife after 72 years

“Time doesn’t take away from the relationship, nor does separation”, a beautiful quote by Amercian dramatist Tennessee Williams- though a word has been changed- will better explain the meeting of this couple who have been separated for long 72 years. And they finally meet after 72 years. The meeting of Sarada and Narayanan Nambiar ended the 72-year long separation between them.

86-year-old Sarada and 90-year-old Narayanan Nambiar were once married, but their marriage was broken before reaching the first anniversary. Narayanan Nambiar and Sarada had got married in 1946. Sarada was only 14 years old when they got married. She was Narayanan’s cousin. But Narayanan Nambiar was imprisoned the same year for taking part in the Kavumbayi agrarian protest lead by Kisan Sabha and Communist Party. He was awarded a life sentence and Sarada’s family married her off to someone else. Then after this, they never met each other.

The reunion was planned by some of the family members came to know about their relationship and know that both are alive. Sarada’s son K. K. Bhargavan happened to meet writer Santha Kavumbayi and architect T. V.Madhukumar, who are the niece and nephew of Narayanan Nambiar. Thus he came to know that his mother’s first husband was still alive and decided to give them a chance to meet. The reunion was held at was held at Bhargavan’s residence at Kodallur in Parassinikkadavu.

Sarada recollected old days, -” his mother took care of me as if I were her daughter. One night, a shooting occurred atop Kavumbayi hills. I have never met him afterwards. Though police came to attack me, his mother protected me from them. They also set the house on fire. His mother sent me back to my house later. Police used to come there also”. Narayanan was imprisoned in Salem prison along with his father Thaliyan Raman Nambiar for taking part in farmers’ protest. His father was shot dead in the jail.

Narayanan also was injured in the shooting. He still lives with a bullet in his body. After being released in 1954, he got married again and had seven children

While returning, Narayanan invited Sarada for a visit to his house as his cousin. They bid farewell to each other reminding that they were separated not because of their fault.